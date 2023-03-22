The Attica Consolidated School Corporation School Board hired Jon Acton to serve as the school corporation’s new superintendent Monday.
Acton is the former superintendent at Salem and former principal at Cascade High School.
Acton’s first day on the job will be March 27.
The Neighbor spoke with ACSC School Board President Kelly Hiller about the process of hiring a new superintendent and the school corporation’s plans for the future.
Hiller said the ACSC School Board began its search for a new superintendent in August after their previous superintendent, Sheri Hardman, decided to relocate after her husband took a new job and she decided to look for a new position as well.
“It was hard for us to let her go, but we definitely understood that she needed to make that move for her family,” Hiller said. “We were excited for her and the opportunity for them to be together, but obviously that left a big gap for us because she was such a strong leader and we had just started to really get into the fine details of our construction project.”
Hiller said the board moved through the search process throughout the fall and got to around November and had two finalists. The board made an offer to one finalist, Hiller said, but the same weekend the board made its offer, the finalist received an offer from the private sector that the board couldn’t compete with.
After this setback, the board took some time to consider the position further.
“So we took a step back as a board because we were undergoing a building project and we had quite a few criteria we were looking for,” she said. “We just felt like we hadn’t found the right person for Attica yet after the one candidate didn’t work out.”
Fortunately, Hiller said, the ACSC’s interim superintendent, Dawn Puckett was willing to remain with the corporation through the spring which gave the board more time to search for the right person to fill the position permanently.
“[Puckett] has served us with such great wisdom in her time with us,” she said. “She had agreed to stay on with us through the spring, so we were very very grateful that we could kind of keep things going and keep things moving forward and give us some more time because we really felt like we wanted to find the right person for Attica.”
Hiller said finding the right person for the job included finding someone with experience and knowledge when it came to managing large construction projects like the new elementary school building project currently underway on the high school campus.
She said handling large-scale projects like that in the public sector is complicated and the board wanted someone with experience handling those kinds of projects.
“It’s a really involved process. Anything that has to do with the public sector and with school finance is honestly quite complicated and so we needed someone who could navigate that because so far we are really proud that our school corporation has been good stewards of our tax dollars. We have been very responsible and kept ourselves in a solid position financially and so moving forward on this construction project we wanted to make certain we continued that trajectory and make good decisions for our kids and for our teachers as part of that project.”
Culture was another area Hiller said the board was focused on when considering candidates for the position.
“Over the last few years we’ve put a huge emphasis on culture at our schools,” she said. “What we want our schools to feel like for our students, what they can expect from us and what that culture is among our staff and our administration. As a part of preserving that we needed somebody to come in who was very collaborative, open to ideas. We have a huge on celebrating our wins as a team and we wanted someone who would continue to be a champion for that, but also someone, and this is something that we appreciated with Cheri, who definitely is focused on areas of improvement, focused on goal-setting, making sure that, as a corporation, we know what our goals are and we’re driving towards that. We wanted someone who was goal-oriented who had that kind of strategic-planning lens to them who could assess ‘here’s where we are, here’s where we want to be in these areas and here’s the action plan that we’re going to pursue to get there.’”
Hiller said they were also looking for a problem solver.
“When you’re a small school, you have to be resourceful,” she said. “Making sure there’s someone in place who is looking at grants, looking at cost savings, looking at opportunities given to rural and small schools that we can take advantage of. We’re always looking for ways that we can increase offerings and opportunities to our students. Having someone who is resourceful, who is a problem solver, who kind of shoves the roadblock out of the way and kind of thinks ‘Ok, how can we make this happen.’”
Hiller said she knows the board was looking for a lot of different traits from candidates but felt it was vital to find the right person for the job.
“I know that we were looking for a lot being a small school, but we just felt like we were at a really important juncture with the building project, with different initiatives taking place within the school, but also within the community as far as economic development, that we needed the right leader. I’m very excited that we were able to sign on with Jon Acton. He’s going to be a great asset for the school and I’m really excited about the next chapter.”
Asked what specific traits and experience that drew the board to choose Acton for the position, Hiller pointed to Acton’s experience with school building projects.
“He had great experience, which is something that was very important to us,” she said. “He has done building projects before. He definitely has that strategic-planning lens to him, which is very important.”
Hiller said Acton is also very approachable and is a great listener who she feels will be able to continue to foster community relationships.
She said Acton also has a strong academic side to him with experience with curriculum mapping and testing.
“He really checked the boxes for us when it came to culture and experience,” Hiller said. “When we were interviewing candidates we were very transparent in that we want it to be the right fit for Attica schools and our kids and we want it to be the right fit for the person. And this is one that it’s definitely the right fit all the way around.”
Asked what other major projects are on the horizon for the school corporation beyond the elementary school construction project that Acton will be helping to oversee, Hiller said there are several areas that will need to addressed in the coming years.
Hiller said the board recently conducted a public works session a few weeks ago regarding phase two of construction project.
When the project was first presented to the public it included two phases.
Hiller said the first phase was constructing a new elementary school building on the high school campus while the second phase dealt with moving the football field to the high school and moving the tennis courts as well.
She said the tennis courts need to be moved because they are located on springs and they are essentially sinking. She said this has caused a significant number of cracks on the courts that have been resealed numerous times.
Hiller said moving the football field is mainly due to logistics. She said the track is not compliant and has tree root problems that can’t be repaired.
She said getting everything on one campus would allow the school corporation to be as resourceful as possible.
The plans for phase two were put on hold when the school corporation got close to its first bond issuance for the project.
“However, as we were getting ready to go out with our first bond issuance as well as bids for the project, interest rates were skyrocketing and construction costs were skyrocketing, so we felt like we really needed to take a more conservative approach because we had promised our public that we would do this tax neutral and didn’t feel like, at that point, if we went out and did it all, that we could fulfill that promise. So we bid out only the elementary school project and that really worked out for us. We did have some challenges when it came to interest rates, but the bids actually came in underbid on the project, so we were really pleased about that.”
Hiller said the board is now trying decide what phase two will look like moving forward.
In the time since they put phase two on hold, Hiller said the school corporation has had some other issues crop up. These include some HVAC issues at the high school as well as some roof issues in one section of the roof, but the largest expenditure that has come up has been the pool.
She said the pool’s de-humidification system has completely gone out and there are some other mechanical issues that are close to being beyond repair. Hiller said these systems are all original from when the pool was first built in the 1970’s.
“We are to the point that you can’t even get replacement parts,” she said. “So we’ve done our best to keep it alive and keep our swim season intact and all those things.”
Hiller said there also some other facility needs that will need to be addressed as well, so the board will have to consider their priorities going forward.
“But now we really need to assess based on those needs and our desires to have everything on one campus. What can we do in a phase two? What are our priorities?” she said. “There’s lots of things that need to be taken care of, so that will definitely be the first big item under Jon, really evaluating what that phase two looks like.”
Hiller said they are currently trying to establish what cash flow will look like for these projects as well as the lead time that will be required to obtain the necessary equipment to address them.
“We’re really trying to map out if we did everything, what will that schedule look like and what would that cash flow look like to ensure that we do make financially sound decisions and, if we feel like we cannot accomplish it with being tax neutral and not having a property impact tax, then we need to go back to the public,” she said. “We want to be very transparent about that.”
Hiller said if that was the case they would hold a public meeting to outline the needs, the cost and plans covering what they could do in a tax neutral state and what they could do with, as an example, raising the base a nickel, while showing the potential projected tax impact.
Hiller is confident that Acton will be able to guide the school corporation through the process.
“It’s a pretty complicated project, but I’m fully confident that he is up to the challenge and his experience will definitely benefit us,” she said.
Asked if she wanted to say anything else about the process of hiring a new superintendent, Hiller praised the work of the school board.
“I will say I’m say I’m really proud of our board,” she said. “Going through this process, I found it really shocking, honestly, how many candidates we interviewed that had had really bad experiences with their school boards. Our board really serves our community, really serves our kids, and wants to do the best by our kids and our community. The easy thing for us to do when we didn’t land our first candidate would have been to just go down the list until we hired somebody because it is a big time commitment for the board. We could have hired somebody that same weekend with a second offer, but we didn’t do that. We really felt like we wanted to make sure that we didn’t settle, that we had the right fit and that we all felt confident in the fit. I’m really, really proud of our board. We work hard. We don’t always agree, but we handle it in a very respectful way and everybody is there with the right motivations and I think that’s really unique.”
Hiller recalled Monday’s school board meeting to approve Acton’s contract and the board speaking with Puckett about a few things before she leaves her position.
Hiller said Puckett has served in administrative roles for years and worked as an interim superintendent in several locations throughout her retirement and she told the board that she had never worked with such good, nice people than she had in Attica. Hiller said Puckett told the board the people in Attica were delightful to be around day in and day out who want good things for the kids and the community.
“I took that as a really huge compliment to our teams and our people that she had that to say,” Hiller said. “She was very, very complimentary, so I feel really good about those two things. I feel like, right now, we’re at a time where, at least in my time on the board, I’ve never seen such community collaboration and momentum for building relationships, for doing things that mutually benefit not only economic development but school enrollment and I’m really excited about the future of Attica.”