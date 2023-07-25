1

Naomi Knowles participates in a training program for construction workers in Deerfield, Wis. Women’s employment is at an all-time high, but fields such as construction and tech management remain male dominated. (Photo courtesy of Mustang Christie/Operation Fresh Start)

After fears of a “she-cession” during the pandemic, women have returned to the workforce at unprecedented rates.

Much of the gain reflects a boom in jobs traditionally held by women, including nursing and teaching. Many good-paying jobs in fields such as construction and tech management are still dominated by men, a continuing challenge for states trying to even the playing field for women workers.

