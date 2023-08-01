Macro photo of banknotes of money in the US currency one hundred dollars.

Indiana’s economic development agency has a nonprofit — but neither the foundation’s donors nor its spending are public information. (Getty Images)

Outside organizations donated nearly $3 million to a state economic development agency’s nonprofit arm over the last three years — but who the donors are, and how the agency spends their contributions are largely unknown under state rules that either don’t require or outright prohibit disclosure of that information.

The groups behind all but two of 16 transactions in records from 2020 through 2022, obtained by the Indiana Capital Chronicle, were permitted anonymity. And the Indiana Economic Development Foundation (IEDF) says that, because the funds are private donations, how they’re spent isn’t subject to public records rules.

