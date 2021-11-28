The Christmas season in Attica will kick off Dec. 4 with a charitable spirit, starting with the Badlands Off-Road Toy Drive. That same day, Christmas in Attica and the town parade will increase the level of merriment.
Kyle Knosp, Badlands president, said they’ve hosted a toy drive the 13 years he’s owned the off-road park, and it is at least 20 years old, starting with former owners Troy and Lisa Myers.
“It’s changed a lot,” Knosp said. “We used to do Toys for Tots, which was probably a little bigger event. But it didn’t benefit our local area.”
They now donate the toys and money to the Attica Christmas Store, which benefits local families in Attica, and Fountain and Warren counties. The store is run by the Attica Free Will Methodist Church, he said.
The all-day event Saturday, Dec. 4 runs from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., with extended riding at the park. If you bring a toy to donate, you will receive a free meal ticket for lunch. Lunch is usually pork barbecue and that kind of fare, Knosp said, starting at noon and going to 1:30 p.m., but is dependent on weather and turnout.
Meanwhile, Christmas in Attica will be in full swing downtown. Activities include: Santa Claus at the fire station, from noon-3 p.m., and during the same times, games, face painting and cookie decorating at the Presbyterian Church, a scavenger hunt at the Old Library, and Victorian Christmas in the Old Church; Pinball on Perry opens at noon; Write your letter to Santa at the Carnegie Library, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free movie at the Devon Theater, Home Alone, 3-5:15 p.m.; and then the Christmas parade at 5:30 p.m., to finish up the day.
Attica Mayor Duane Roderick said a tree was transplanted downtown last year and that will be decorated next week. It was decorated by Attica Elementary last year.
“We’ve had people asking about it (Christmas in Attica),” Roderick said.
“ I know anybody that participated two years ago really enjoyed it. It snowed, so it was kind of nice.”
The parade shifted to a later time, so now it’s full of lights, said organizer Paula Clark. She is one of three people organizing the event this year.
“This year, it’s been a little tumultuous having Santa,” Clark said. “Santa was vaccinated.
“It’s always fun to see the little ones’ excitement about seeing Santa.”
She also mentioned her appreciation for Robie Criswell, owner of the Devon Theater, for showing Home Alone for free Saturday.
Also, Pinball on Perry is opening early, at noon instead of 4 p.m.
And Harrison Steel will be giving out hot chocolate and cookies on Perry Street, Clark said. Santa will conclude the light-filled parade at the end of the day.
Also for the first time, the Badlands is raffling off an off-road vehicle, a 2021 Can-Am Off-Road Trail, during its St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fund-raiser. The vehicle will be given away at the Christmas event Dec. 4.
For $25 or more, your name will be entered in the drawing. They are taking donations for St. Jude until Dec. 4.
“So far, we’ve raised a little over $19,000 that will be going to St. Jude’s for that,” Knosp said.
Last year, the event gave about $15,000 in money and toys to the Christmas store, run by the Free Methodist Church. Badlands also donates on top of that, and buys toys and items the Christmas store needs and passes them along.
Last year, they donated $5,000 to Hope Springs, in Attica. “We try to do little things like that as much as possible,” he said.
The Badlands will be at the Christmas in Attica Parade, so enthusiasts who want to decorate their vehicle or machine are welcome to ride along in the parade.
The Christmas Parade lineup begins at the Badlands, at 4:30 p.m., with a route up Perry Street to Main Street. The parade officially begins at 5:30 p.m.