Community members will have the chance to meet and support the Seeger High School football team Saturday.
The “A Day with Seeger Football” event will feature a variety of different events and will help raise funds for the football.
The day will begin with a free Youth Football Clinic from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Patriot Activity Center at Seeger High School.
Kindergarten-sixth grade students are invited to take part in the clinic and hang out with Patriot football players and coaches and have some fun learning about football.
Head Coach T.J. Ragan said it’s a chance for Seeger’s players and coaches to build relationships with kids using football.
Following the clinic will be a football weight room equipment sale from 10:30 a.m.-noon at the football weight room. Anyone interested in purchasing weight equipment is encouraged to check out the available equipment and suggested donations on the team’s Facebook page. Players will load the equipment. Those interested in making purchases can call ahead (765-764-3249) to purchase prior to the event.
Ragan said they are converting the old weight room into a football training room.
From noon-5 p.m. football players will help out with community service projects.
Ragan said the team will be doing community service projects mostly at the parks in Williamsport.
The day will end when community members are invited to take part in a Pancake Feed from 6-7 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. Tickets will be sold at the door. Please call 765-764-3249 or email tragan@msdwarco.k12.in.us prior to this date if you would like to donate pancake mix/syrup/butter/plates, etc. or would like to help serve.
Ragan said this is the first year for this event and he hopes to make an annual event going forward.
Ragan is in his first year as coach for the team and he said there are several things he’d like to have for the football program as far as equipment, uniforms and technology, so he thought presenting a fundraiser like would be a good start.
“There’s a lot of things the school is providing for us, but there’s a lot of things that we want to have that the school couldn’t provide for us,” he said. “One of the main things is the old weight room that we’re making into a team training room. We’ll have two meeting rooms in it for watching film and then, in the off-season, our guys will go in there and work on other skills.”
Ragan said he wants his players to have the chance to hone their skills as often as they can.
“Like a basketball player, they’ll go grab a basketball and shoot every day they can,” he said. “Well, we want our players to do the same thing with their skillset.”
Ragan said the main goal of the day is to build a relationship between the team and community.
He pointed to the community service projects the team will be performing Saturday afternoon. While they are taking donations for the projects they’ll be working on, Ragan said those donations are secondary to just having the chance to help out the community.
“We’re taking donations, but I’ve told every single person if we don’t get one donation, but we’re out in the community, that’s what’s important to us,” he said.
Ragan said the also team did a community service project in the summer before the season started.
“I just want our guys serving and being a part of the community,” he said. “When people come watch our games, I want them to have a positive outlook on our players, not just because they’re winning games, but because of the young men they are.”
Ragan said his team is excited for the day.
“One thing we do a little differently than maybe in the past is that we feel like our team is a team year-round,” he said. “They may be involved in other teams, and we want them to be invested in those, but we also want them to know that whether you’re doing community service or you’re practicing on the basketball team it still has an effect on you as a football player.”
Ragan said they do team events monthly and team workouts to stay connected.
“We do a lot of stuff throughout the year to keep us together and connected,” he said. “We really want to build a family atmosphere and part of that is doing stuff for the community. It’s just important for our program.”
Looking to the future, Ragan said the team is excited for next football season.
“We’re excited,” he said. “We’re building a culture of family and team. We want to build a what we call a championship program. That’s doing things right and part of that is serving the community. Part of that is being good students. Part of that is doing stuff year-round. We’re really excited about where we’re going. We’ve got a good senior class that’s coming up that we really want to send off with their last season. We’re just working hard towards that.”