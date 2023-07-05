Members of Warren County’s 4-H “Llama Squad” took center stage at the Warren County Fair Coliseum June 20 during the Leaping Llamas program at the fair.
The first part of the program featured 4-H members showcase their entries while wearing various costumes ranging from ice cream sundaes to Pokemon.
Braxton Hardin was named champion in the beginner’s costume contest while Keyston Walters earned the reserve champion title for the beginner’s costume contest.
Hunter Hatfield was named champion for the intermediate costume contest and Rian Zehr was named reserve champion for the intermediate costume contest.
Following the costume contest, members of the Llama Squad 4-H chapter were joined by other 4-H members who then led llamas and alpacas in two contests involving getting their animals to either leap over a bar or limbo under it.
Following the contest, the Williamsport Review Republican spoke with Robin Sturgeon, of the Rocking S Farm, who provides the llamas for 4-H members to work with.
Sturgeon said the llama group has been around for about 20 years after a farmer wanted his kids to be able to show llamas in the county they lived in.
Sturgeon has been involved with the program for nine or 10 years.
Sturgeon lives on the edge of Tippecanoe County and 4-H members come to her farm to work with the llamas.
“They come to my house and learn how to train,” she said of the 4-H members. “They’re very dedicated because they have to come twice a week. They come every Wednesday night, even during the school year and on Saturday mornings before it gets too hot.”
Sturgeon said working with llamas can be year-round, but most of the kids and the llamas need a break during the winter.
“Most of the animals want their winter break,” she said. “They’re happy to not be asked to do all of this every day. They like to go out and be llamas.”
Asked about the responsibilities of the 4-H members when it comes to the llamas, Sturgeon said they’re biggest responsibility is getting the animals ready for the fair.
“They have to build the trust of the animal,” she said. “When they first meet their animals, the animal has no connection to them. They have to build that connection. Without that connection they won’t just do what you ask them to, even if they know the obstacle. It’s all about building that trust and that bond with their handler that tells them ‘Trust me we’re going to be able to go across this.’ If you don’t have that trust, they’re not going to do it.”
Sturgeon said 4-H members should have that trust built up with their animal by the time they get to fair.
Asked about how many multi-year members the group has, Sturgeon said they don’t have as many as they used to due to time conflicts with summer sports seasons.
She said there are seven members in the group this year, but she hopes some of the members she lost to sports this year will come back next year.
Through the program, 4-H members work with llamas and alpacas. Sturgeon was asked to describe the differences between working with llamas and alpacas.
“The easiest difference when you’re talking about working with them, is that a llama is like a dog, they’re a little bit easier to train, they’re obedient; alpacas are more like a cat, it’s got to be their idea, if it’s not their idea you’re not going to get it out of them, but if you get that bond, it still helps you get more out of them.”
Sturgeon said the alpacas Warren County 4-H members work with are special alpacas.
“They don’t know they’re alpacas,” she said. “They’ve lived with llamas almost all their lives so they don’t know they’re alpacas. Most alpacas don’t behave the way mine do.”
Asked what she feels 4-H members get from working with llamas through the program, Sturgeon said she has several special needs students who take part in the program and working with llamas has changed them for life.
“They come in, they learn how to build that bond with the llama,” she said. “And that bond, that trust, that building takes it into their school work, into their family life, and it changes them and makes them so much better. It’s amazing to see it. I love having students that need some help and it’s not me that helps them, it’s never me, it’s the llamas and the alpacas that do the job.”