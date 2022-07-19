Warren County

The 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application is now available in Warren County through the Warren County Community Foundation, according to information from the foundation.

The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program (LECSP) will provide 146 scholarships statewide and 1 scholarship in Warren County. LECSP scholarships may be used for otherwise unreimbursed full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year. The special allocation may cover the costs for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.

