The Fountain County Art Council Historic Committee continues its effort to rehab Cade's Mill Covered Bridge, according to information from the committee.
This, the oldest covered bridge that remains on its original site, has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places as well as being included in Indiana Landmarks Ten Most Endangered Historic Structures. Built in 1854, it remains as a link to our heritage. This bridge is located on Cade's Hollow Road, Wabash Township, Fountain County ( just west and south of Veedersburg Highway 136. )