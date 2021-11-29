2022 board meeting schedule set for Williamsport-Washington Township Public Library
The Williamsport-Washington Township Public Library has set the schedule for the monthly meeting. The Board of Trustees will meet the last Monday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Library unless this date falls on a holiday then it is the following day at 5 p.m, according to information from Christopher D. Brown, director. The dates are as follows: Jan. 31, Feb. 28, March 28, April 25, May 31 due to Memorial Day, June 27, July 25, Aug. 29, Sept. 26, Oct. 31, Nov. 28, Dec. 27 due to Christmas. The public is invited to attend. Executive sessions are conducted immediately after the regular meeting on an as “needed” basis. For more information consult our website’s calendar at www.wwtpl.lib.in.us.
Chess Club meets first Tuesday of the month at 5 p.m. Anime Club meets the last Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. Game Night is the first and third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m.
Winter Reading Program is from Feb. 1-28. Summer Reading Program is from June 1 to July 15.
Storytime every Wednesday at 1 p.m. Christmas Open House Dec. 9 from 4-7 p.m.
Preschool Storytime is planned for 2022. Storytimes are the second Friday of each of each month at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. then the following Thursday at 10 a.m.: Jan. 14, Jan. 20; February 11th, 17th; March 11th, 17th ; April 8th, 14th; May 13th, 19th.
Summer Reading Program Storytime will be Every Wednesday at 1 p.m., June 8, June 15, June 22, June 29, July 6, July 13 with party July 15 at 1 p.m. Then Aug. 12, Aug. 18; Sept. 9, Sept. 15; Oct. 14, Oct. 20; Nov. 10, Nov. 17; Dec. 9, Dec. 15.
Library closing will be: Jan. 1, Jan. 17, Feb. 15, April 15, May 30, July 4, Sept. 5, Oct. 10, Nov. 11, Nov. 24, Nov. 26, Dec. 24, Dec. 26 , and Dec. 31.