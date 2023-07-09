There are 13 10-year 4-H members participating in the Fountain County Fair this year.
The fair runs from July 14-20.
The 10-year members include:
Ashlynn Livengood
Wabash Fulton Lucky Clovers
Projects Swine (10 years) Dog Obedience and Agility (10 years) Photography (6 years) Dairy Goats (4 Years)
How 4-H has Impacted my life4-H Has allowed me to learn responsibility and how to best care for different types of animals
Favorite Memory My favorite 4-H memory is participating in the Battle of the Barns each year
Future Plans I plan to attend IUPUI to study forensic and investigative sciences
Christian Bossaer
Rowdy Ramblers
Projects Swine (10 years) Electricity (5 years)
How 4-H has Impacted my life I have learned a lot about electricity and pigs over the years that I have been in 4-H
Favorite Memory Getting Grand Champion Poland China gilt during my first year
Future Plans Attend Vincennes University and become a machinist
Elliott Rosswurm
Rowdy Ramblers
Projects Rabbits (2 Years) Foods (4 Years) Legos (9 Years) Electricity (2 Years)
How 4-H has Impacted my life Taught me that your rabbits can be used for more than just enjoyment.
Favorite Memory Playing hide and seek on the grounds and eating pork burgers and ice cream.
Future Plans Attend Franklin College to get a degree in Business Management
Erin Sillery
Richmond Clever Clovers
Projects Garden (10 Years) Swine (10 Years) Cake Decorating (5 Years)
How 4-H has Impacted my life I have gained so much confidence through the years, 4-H Pushed me to talk to people, ask when I need help, and to be more independent
Favorite Memory Playing in the trailers and competing the Battle of the Barns.
Future Plans Attending Purdue University and major in Animal Science with the goal of becoming a veterinarian.
Ethan A. Wise
Covington Crazy Clovers
Projects Gift Wrapping (10 Years) Legos (8 Years) Child Development (6 Years) Foods (6 Years)
How 4-H has Impacted my life Though 4-H has always been a stressful time, it has made a significant impact. It brings me joy when others enjoy my projects and relief when they’re done. It brings a sense of fulfillment.
Favorite Memory One of many favorite moments in 4H has been taking products to state and getting to view them at the fair.
Future Plans Attend Ivy Tech Community College in Indianapolis and I plan to have my own business.
Garett Crowder
Rowdy Ramblers
Projects Beef (10 Years) Swine (10 Years) Electricity, Woodworking and Crops
How 4-H has Impacted my life4-H has taught me how to work hard and never give up. It has taught me that winning isn’t easy and you don’t get anything that you don’t work for.
Favorite Memory Spending the week with my friends
Future Plans I will be attending Lake Land College for a degree in Agribusiness to pursue a future involved in the family farm and agriculture industry
Hayden Galloway
Rowdy Ramblers
Projects Beef (10 Years) Crops (10 Years) Electricity (5 Years)
How 4-H has Impacted my life It has Taught me Hard Work and Dedication. Without 4-H I wouldn’t be the person I am today.
Favorite Memory Having the 3rd overall steer on my 9th year of 4-H.
Future Plans To attend Ivy Tech to major in Precision Ag and agronomy.
Jack Weatherman
Richmond Clever Clovers
Projects Goats (10 Years) Swine (8 Years) Photography (6 Years) Cattle (4 Years)
How 4-H has Impacted my life By Allowing me to find what I like and allowing me to meet new friends.
Favorite Memory Being able to spend the week with my cousins
Future Plans Studying Business at Ok State
Libby Peterson
Rowdy Ramblers
Projects Beef (10 Years) Swine (7 Years) Scrapbooks (5 Years) Horse and Pony (4 Years)
How 4-H has Impacted my life It has taught me hard work and persistence and given me many life long friends.
Favorite Memory Hanging out around the stalls and chatting.
Future Plans Attend Ball State University to major in exercise science
Luke Foxworthy
Cain Wildcats
Projects Swine (10 Years) Jr Leaders (3 Years)
How 4-H has Impacted my life4-H has given me Friendships to last a lifetime and taught me the importance of hard work and discipline
Favorite Memory Grilling at the Jr. Leader stand with Owen Acton
Future Plans Attend Indiana State University to study professional flight
Madison Galloway
Rowdy Ramblers
Projects Floriculture (10 years) Livestock Poster (7 Years) Crops (3 Years)
How 4-H has Impacted my life4-H Has taught me dedication, responsibility, and commitment. Being involved in 4-H has helped me explore many opportunities along with gaining useful skills.
Favorite Memory Watching Battle of the Barns every year.
Future Plans Attending DACC to study medical imaging.
Maia Cristo
Cain Wildcats
Projects Food (10 Years) Sewing (10 Years) Fashion Revue (10 Years)
How 4-H has Impacted my life4-H has taught me so many life and work skills, such as discipline which will help me later in life.
Favorite Memory Competing in fashion review at the state fair for the first time.
Future Plans I am going to IU Bloomington in the Fall to major in nursing and minoring in psychology and criminal justice.
Micah Stonecipher
Covington Crazy Clovers
Projects Swine (10 Years) Sewing (7 Years) Foods (5 Years)
How 4-H has Impacted my life 4-H has brought me closer to my sisters as we learned to manage pig chores together.
Favorite Memory Fair week 2021, which was the only year both sisters and I got to be in 4-H at the same time
Future Plans Attend Purdue University and major in Food Science