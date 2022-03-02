The Attica Community Foundation is pleased to award a $10,000 grant to the Attica Parks and Recreation Department.
According to the foundation, the purpose of the grant is to complete stewardship work in Arms Woods and Ravine Park. This work will be completed by NICHES Land Trust over the next three years and will involve invasive species removal, thinning of over abundant mesic trees, and hopefully a prescribed fire.
Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation states, “The Community Foundation appreciates the opportunity to partner with our friends, NICHES Land Trust and the Attica Parks and Recreation Department to continue to improve the ecological health of the Attica community. Each of them are held in the highest regard by the Community Foundation.” Attica Community Foundation is a not-for-profit public charity established in 1989 to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to improve all of Attica, Indiana.