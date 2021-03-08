On March 4, the Seeger Memorial High School Chapter of National Honor Society (NHS) inducted 18 new members. The event was at the Ura Seeger Memorial Auditorium and was hosted by the current NHS members, according to information from the school.
This year’s officers include: Kendal Knosp, president; Libby Smith, vice president; Hannah Shideler, secretary; Berlyn Guminski, Treasurer; Karis Sosnowski, co-reporter; and Logan McFatridge, co-reporter.
Membership in NHS is reserved for any senior, junior, or second semester sophomore who is found to regularly demonstrate the four qualities of Scholarship by maintaining a GPA of 3.3 or higher, Leadership, Character, and Service. National Honor Society membership is one of the highest honors that can be conferred upon students at Seeger.
The inductees for the 2021 Spring Semester included, seniors: Bailie Simonton, daughter of Jamie Simonton and Sherry Burnett; juniors: Reagan Dillman, daughter of Sean Swain and Tami Dillman; Lauren McBride, daughter of Phil and Jill McBride; and Kloe Rothenburger, daughter of Dyke and Sheila Rothenberger; and sophomores: Aubry Cole, daughter of Pat Cole and Amy Howard; Morgan Cooksey, daughter of Mike Cooksey and Holly Smith; Caleb Edwards, son of Josh and Trisha Edwards; Case Garriott, son of PJ and Marcy Garriott; Mary Greene, daughter of Brian and Michelle Greene; Victoria Haire, daughter of Jeremy and Anna Haire; Emma Hays, daughter of Tim and Brittany Hays; Kenli Hetrick, daughter of Matthew and Erin Hetrick; Saige Knosp, daughter of Kyle and Stephanie Knosp; Paige Laffoon, daughter of Terry and Kelly Laffoon; Kaiden Peterson, son of Kevin and Jessica Peterson; Macy Smith, daughter of Steve and Tammy Smith; Allyson Thornsbrough, daughter of Bruce and Jennifer Thornsbrough; and Avah Watson, daughter of Jerry and Emily Watson.