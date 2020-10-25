STATEHOUSE (Oct. 23, 2020) – "We have watched broadband connectivity go from a luxury to a necessity, and that’s why we have to expand broadband's reach to more Hoosiers," said State Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) in a statement.
"Cooperatives, like the Tipmont REMC, can bridge the gap between rural communities and reliable, affordable internet access. The pandemic highlighted the needs of the underserved and unserved areas in our communities and state, and I am committed to working on solutions that help connect more people to this critical resource."
In September, Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced $51 million for 50 broadband infrastructure expansion projects across the state as a part of the second round of the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program.
The $100 million Next Level Broadband Grant Program is the largest single state investment in broadband. In total, rounds one and two of the program have awarded more than $79 million for 41 counties to provide broadband infrastructure to more than 21,900 homes and commercial locations.
There are several projects slated for Fountain County. Those include:
This project will serve 59 unserved households, 13 farms/businesses and 13 anchor institutions in Fountain County. The requested grant amount is $547,146, with a local match of $547,146, for a total project cost of roughly $1.09 million.
This project will serve 434 unserved households, 24 farms/businesses and three anchor institutions in Fountain County. The requested grant amount is more than $1.73 million, with a local match of more than $1.73 million, for a total project cost of more than $3.47 million.
This project will serve 75 unserved households, 35 farms/businesses and three anchor institutions in Fountain County. The requested grant amount is more than $1.25 million, with a local match of $1.25 million, for a total project cost of more than $2.50 million.
This project will serve 167 unserved households, 21 farms/businesses and one anchor institution in Fountain County. The requested grant amount is more than $1.01 million, with a local match of $1.01 million, for a total project cost of more than $2.02 million.
This project will serve 16 unserved households, five farms/businesses and one anchor institution in Fountain County. The requested grant amount is $880,418, with a local match of $880,418, for a total project cost of more than $1.76 million.
This project will serve 39 unserved households and 10 farms/businesses in Montgomery County. The requested grant amount is $673,956, with a local match of $673,956, for a total project cost of more than $1.34 million.
This project will serve 58 unserved households and 17 farms/businesses in Fountain and Montgomery Counties. The requested grant amount is $722,034, with a local match of $722,034, for a total project cost of more than $1.44 million.
This project will serve 65 unserved households, 19 farms/businesses and one anchor institution in Fountain and Montgomery counties. The requested grant amount is $821,969, with a local match of $821,969, for a total project cost of more than $1.64 million.
This project will serve 203 unserved households, 57 farms/businesses and one anchor institution in Fountain and Tippecanoe Counties. The requested grant amount is more than $1.34 million, with a local match of more than $1.34 million, for a total project cost of more than $2.68 million.
This project will serve 298 unserved households, 19 farms/businesses and one anchor institution in Fountain and Tippecanoe Counties. The requested grant amount is more than $1.29 million, with a local match of more than $1.29 million, for a total project cost of more than $2.59 million.
This project will serve 30 unserved households and three farms/businesses in Tippecanoe County. The requested grant amount is $546,303, with a local match of $546,303, for a total project cost of more than $1.09 million.
This project will serve 39 unserved households, four farms/businesses and three anchor institutions in Tippecanoe, Montgomery, and Clinton Counties. The requested grant amount is $981,803, with a local match of $981,803 for a total project cost of more than $1.96 million.
This project will serve 23 unserved households and five farms/businesses in Fountain County. The requested grant amount is $566,822, with a local match of $566,822, for a total project cost of more than $1.13 million.
This project will serve nine unserved households, seven farms/businesses and one anchor institution in Montgomery County. The requested grant amount is $394,033, with a local match of $394,033, for a total project cost of $788,066.
State Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) represents House District 13, which includes all of Benton County, and portions of Fountain, Jasper, Montgomery, Newton, Tippecanoe, Warren and White counties.