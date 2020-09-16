STATEHOUSE – Several Fountain County projects expanding fast and reliable internet to unserved homes and businesses can now move forward thanks to more than $10.1 million in state broadband grants, according to State Reps. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) and Alan Morrison (R-Brazil) in a news release dated Sept. 14.
Gov. Eric Holcomb, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Office of Community and Rural Affairs recently announced a total of $51 million awarded for 50 broadband expansion projects around the state. The funding is part of the second round of the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program, which will provide broadband infrastructure to more than 10,590 homes and commercial locations across 32 counties.
"Fast, reliable internet service has become more essential for many Hoosiers this year than ever before," Morrison said. "The Next Level Connections program will help connect many families and businesses in west central Indiana and build this important infrastructure."
In addition to the $51 million awarded today, 16 telecommunications providers and utility cooperatives contributed more than $53 million in matching funds, resulting in more than $104 million total investment for broadband.
"This year showed it is extremely important for Hoosiers to have quality internet and high-speed services," Negele said. "This funding provides local homes and businesses with a more reliable internet connection to help make sure they can work and continue their education without interruptions."
The Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program provides funding of up to $5 million per project to expand broadband service to unserved areas. In order to be eligible for funding, applicants must be able to contribute at least a 20% match.
These are the projects impacting Fountain County, with some projects reaching into Montgomery and Tippecanoe counties:
Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation: This project will serve 59 unserved households, 13 farms/businesses and 13 anchor institutions in Fountain County. The requested grant amount is $547,146, with a local match of $547,146, for a total project cost of roughly $1.09 million.
Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation: This project will serve 434 unserved households, 24 farms/businesses and three anchor institutions in Fountain County. The requested grant amount is more than $1.73 million, with a local match of more than $1.73 million, for a total project cost of more than $3.47 million.
Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation: This project will serve 75 unserved households, 35 farms/businesses and three anchor institutions in Fountain County. The requested grant amount is more than $1.25 million, with a local match of $1.25 million, for a total project cost of more than $2.50 million.
Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation: This project will serve 167 unserved households, 21 farms/businesses and one anchor institution in Fountain County. The requested grant amount is more than $1.01 million, with a local match of $1.01 million, for a total project cost of more than $2.02 million.
Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation: This project will serve 16 unserved households, five farms/businesses and one anchor institution in Fountain County. The requested grant amount is $880,418, with a local match of $880,418, for a total project cost of more than $1.76 million.
Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation: This project will serve 23 unserved households and five farms/businesses in Fountain County. The requested grant amount is $566,822, with a local match of $566,822, for a total project cost of more than $1.13 million.
Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation: This project will serve 58 unserved households and 17 farms/businesses in Fountain and Montgomery counties. The requested grant amount is $722,034, with a local match of $722,034, for a total project cost of more than $1.44 million.
Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation: This project will serve 65 unserved households, 19 farms/businesses and one anchor institution in Fountain and Montgomery counties. The requested grant amount is $821,969, with a local match of $821,969, for a total project cost of more than $1.64 million.
Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation: This project will serve 203 unserved households, 57 farms/businesses and one anchor institution in Fountain and Tippecanoe counties. The requested grant amount is more than $1.34 million, with a local match of more than $1.34 million, for a total project cost of more than $2.68 million.
Tipmont Rural Electric Membership Corporation: This project will serve 298 unserved households, 19 farms/businesses and one anchor institution in Fountain and Tippecanoe counties. The requested grant amount is more than $1.29 million, with a local match of more than $1.29 million, for a total project cost of more than $2.59 million.