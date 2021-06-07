Negele: Fountain County students receive educator scholarship
INDIANA STATEHOUSE (June 7, 2021) – Local students preparing to become teachers are among this year's recipients of the state's Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to State Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) in a news release.
The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation supported by Negele, awards $7,500 annually to 200 high-achieving students who commit to teaching in the state for at least 5 years after graduating college.
More than 400 students applied, and among this year's 200 awardees are Faith Barnes from Covington Community High School and Reed Goodwin from Attica High School.
"Meeting all the criteria to earn this scholarship is rigorous," Negele said. "We are fortunate to have motivated students like Faith and Reed working to become teachers to help educate the next generation of young Hoosiers."
Negele said those qualifying for the renewable scholarship totaling up to $30,000 must graduate in the highest 20 percent of their high school class or earn a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT.
To learn more and apply for the next round of scholarships opening in the fall, visit LearnMoreIndiana.org/nextteacher.