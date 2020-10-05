STATEHOUSE – State Reps. Alan Morrison (R-Brazil) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica) encourage local college students and recent graduates looking to gain valuable work experience to apply online for a paid internship with the Indiana House of Representatives at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, according to information from their offices.
Morrison said before the start of each legislative session, House Republicans hire interns to help legislators and staff with the increased workload. Positions are open to sophomores, juniors and seniors, as well as recent college graduates, and law school and graduate students.
"This is an opportunity to get out of the classroom and learn how the legislative process functions behind the scenes," Morrison said. "Interns will work alongside legislators on a daily basis while making connections with staffers, and community and business leaders that could lead to future employment."
According to Negele, all majors are welcome to apply online for internships in a variety of areas, including legislative operations, communications and media relations, policy and fiscal policy. Previous political or government experience is not required.
"Working at the Statehouse alongside lawmakers is a great way to learn the legislative process and make professional connections," Negele said. "The opportunities available throughout this internship can help greatly when looking for a full-time job."
Negele said these full-time internships take place Monday through Friday, lasting from January through April in 2021. Interns receive biweekly] compensation of $750, and can earn academic credit through their college or university. Interns are also eligible for a competitive $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.
The legislature may make certain changes to the internship program due to the impacts of COVID-19 and social distancing requirements, but any adjustments will be communicated to candidates and intern hires.
Students should apply before the Oct. 31 deadline online at IndianaHouseRepublicans.com/internship.