STATEHOUSE – State Reps. Alan Morrison (R-Brazil) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica) encourage local communities to apply for the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program to help fund road and bridge projects, according to an Oct. 9 news release.
Morrison, who supported the 2016 law creating Indiana’s long-term road funding plan, said Community Crossings Matching Grants help cities, towns and counties fund local infrastructure projects through preservation, road construction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage.
“Local communities can use these funds to help maintain and improve their infrastructure without stretching budgets,” Morrison said. “As the Crossroads of America, it is vital to continue making this a priority to keep motorists safe and Indiana’s economy moving.”
Negele, who also supported the program’s creation, said Hoosier communities are eligible for a state match up to $1 million annually and the Indiana Department of Transportation opens applications twice a year. Due to COVID-19, this year’s second round of calls for projects was postponed in July, but Gov. Eric Holcomb recently announced that the matching grant program will resume and the new application deadline is Oct. 23.
Counties with fewer than 50,000 residents and cities and towns with less than 10,000 residents contribute 25% of the matching funds, with larger communities contributing 50%. To be eligible, all local units of government must have an approved Asset Management Plan and provide a funding match.
“This program is designed with both large and small communities in mind,” Negele said. “We do not want anyone to miss the opportunity to receive some additional money that could be put to good use. Indiana is fortunate to be in the financial position to continue investing in our local infrastructure needs when many other states are not so well off.”
Since the program’s inception, $739 million has been awarded to support Hoosier communities and infrastructure projects around the state. Local governments can apply for the program online at in.gov/indot/4013.htm, with forms due by 5 p.m. EST on Oct. 23.