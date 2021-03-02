Waterman Baptist Church in Lodi will have its Missionary Conference Wednesday through Sunday, March 10-14. The theme for the conference is “Pray, Meet People, Tell Them About Christ”, according to information from the church.
Coming for the conference is Dr. Bruce McAllister, Director of Ministry Relations with Gospel Fellowship Association, which involves church planting in the states and abroad. Two other missionary families will also be participating in the conference.
Services are Wednesday through Friday at 7 p.m. Saturday morning will be a brunch for ladies at 9:30 a.m. with the missionary wives speaking. Sunday services are at 9:30 and 10:30, with the missionary speakers at each service. On Sunday noon there will be a fellowship carry-in dinner, with the afternoon service to follow.
Pastor John Goldfuss and the congregation of Waterman Baptist Church invite people from the community to attend these special services. Waterman Baptist Church is located at 8560 W. State Road 234 in Lodi, three miles east of Cayuga, or 8 miles west of Kingman.