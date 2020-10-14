Several local classrooms are participating in Manufacturing Month put together by WorkForce Development of Greater Lafayette Commerce. The goal of the program is manufacturing awareness, career exploration and career preparation. The program is designed to enhance the perception of modern manufacturing and connect with the next generation of manufacturers in our community. The month is divided into four weeks, each of which will introduce a unique career set within manufacturing: Design It, Produce It, Move It, and Support It. Manufacturing Month includes a library of videos and correlating activities for educators to share in their classrooms.
“It was great to have local manufacturers and educators participate this year,” said Ben Dispennett of the Warren County Local Economic Development Organization. He continued, “The experience is more impactful when you can connect students to advanced manufacturing processes and amazing products produced in their own hometowns, and very likely, by people that they know. It is important to promote these career paths as students are exploring their own interests and abilities.”
This is the seventh year Greater Lafayette Commerce’s Workforce Development partners have hosted Manufacturing Week; its goal is to immerse our next generation workforce in advanced manufacturing. The event began in October 2014 as a one day event with simply a tour to 300 high school students. Now, the program expands to workshops, expos and tours to over 3000 k-12 students. The footprint of Manufacturing Month covers schools in the following counties: Benton, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Pulaski, Tippecanoe, Warren and White