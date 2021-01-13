Community Action Program, Inc. of Western Indiana (CAPWI) is offering a scholarship in memory of Joan Cline to graduating seniors in the amount of $1,000 for each year they attend higher education up to a maximum of 4 years, according to a press release. The scholarship will be provided for four years or two years for Trade Association degrees through an accredited institution. The applicant must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours, or full-time equivalency and maintain a 2.5 GPA. Preference will be given to low-moderate income families. The scholarship is awarded to an applicant within our six-county service area, which includes Benton, Fountain, Montgomery, Parke, Vermillion, and Warren.
Completed applications must be received by CAPWI by the close of business on March 1. The Joan E. Memorial Scholarship Application is available on our website at www.capwi.org/about-us/joan-cline-memorial-scholarship/. You may contact Julie Pettit at 793-4881 or via email at jpettit@capwi.org for additional information.
All services are provided without regard to race, age, color, religion, sex, disability, national origin, ancestry, or status as a veteran. Visit our website at www.capwi.org for information about services offered by Community Action Program, Inc. of Western Indiana.