Communities in Senate District 23 will receive more than $5.5 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Phil Boots (R-Crawfordsville) in a press release.
The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since it was put into place, the program has awarded more than $830 million in state matching funds for local construction projects.
Communities in Senate District 23 receiving grants include Fountain County, $316,302.17, and Veedersburg, $223,896.60.
Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 10,000 receive a 75%/25% match, while counties with populations of greater than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations of greater than 10,000 receive a 50%/50% match.
To view the full list of communities receiving matching funds in 2020, visit in.gov/indot/2390.htm. The CCMG offers two rounds of applications each year, with the next call for applications occurring in early 2021.