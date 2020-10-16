Jeff and Pat Liggett celebrated 50 years of wedded bliss Oct. 17.
He is the son of the late Estol and Donna Liggett and she is the daughter of the late Paulien Payne.
They are married at Hopewell Baptist Church in Newton by the Rev. George Phelps.
They are the parents of C.J. Liggett (wife of Teresa), grandparents of A.J. Bursott, Aly Bursott and Olivia Liggett; great-grandparents of Grace Bursott. They had a family celebration at a local restaurant.
Trips are planned to the Grand Canyon and a Mississippi river boat cruise in 2021.