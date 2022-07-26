The Young at Heart Senior ministry of the Hillsboro Nazarene Church will meet from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. EDT Aug. 6 at the church, 453 North state Road 341.
The program theme is Repurposed Art. A local artist shares his work that features paintings on a variety of objects and surfaces.
A picnic lunch will be served at noon, and White Elephant party bingo concludes the event. Each participant is asked to bring one prize for the game.
The cost for the event is $3, and reservations are needed by Aug. 3.
Reservations may be made by contacting either the church, (765) 798-2350, or the Young at Heart coordinator, (765) 793-7285.
The Young at Heart ministry is open to all older adults in Fountain and neighboring counties.