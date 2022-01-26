The Young at Heart Ministry of the Hillsboro Nazarene Church announces these upcoming Saturday events. Unless otherwise noted, each event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (EST), and reservations may be made by calling the church at (765) 798-2350. Activities are open to all older adults in Fountain and neighboring counties.
Feb. 12 will be Celebrating Valentine’s Day. Purdue Extension of Fountain County helps participants create a gift with items commonly found in their kitchen. Following a lasagna lunch, participants play Hearts and Flowers party bingo. There is a small cost. Location: Hillsboro Nazarene Church, 453 South State Road 341. Reservation deadline: Feb. 9.
Feb. 26 will be Did You Ever Wonder ... about the challenges faced by area law enforcement officers? Fountain County Sheriff Terry Holt discusses this and scams impacting older adults. Following a pizza lunch, participants make a spring craft. There is a small cost. Location: D’Arlier Cultural Center (lower level), 405 North Mill Street, Veedersburg. (Note: Participants access the lower level next to the Veedersburg Public Library.) Reservation deadline: Feb. 23.
March 5 will be Heart Safety. Purdue Extension of Fountain County shares the basics of what to do in a heart-related emergency and provides tools necessary to help oneself or others in those situations. Participants purchase their own lunch. Dessert and Farmer’s Market party bingo are provided. Location: Agave Azul Mexican Restaurant, 833 Liberty Street, Covington. (Note: The restaurant opens at 11 a.m..) Reservation deadline: March 2.
Note: Participants should contact the Young at Heart coordinator (765-793-7285) the night before an event to make sure it was not cancelled because of weather.
Partial funding provided by the Hillsboro Nazarene Church.