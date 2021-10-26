The Young at Heart Ministry of the Hillsboro Nazarene Church announces these upcoming Saturday events. Unless otherwise noted, each event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (EST), and reservations may be made by calling the church at (765) 798-2350. Activities are open to all older adults in Fountain and neighboring counties.
November 6th, Veterans’ Appreciation Lunch. Activities include a meatball sandwich lunch and entertainment. Cost: Free for Veterans; free-will offering for other seniors. Location: Covington Fire Department, 210 Fourth Street. Reservation deadline: November 3rd. Note: This event is scheduled from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.
November 13th, Getting Ready for the Holidays. The movie A Family Thanksgiving will be shown. In it, a lawyer trying to make partner is shown the joys of living a more balanced life. A hot dog bar lunch will be served at Noon. Cost: $2.00. Location: Kingman-Millcreek Public Library (lower level), 123 East State Street, Kingman. Reservation deadline: November 9th. Note: This event is scheduled from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
November 20th, Food and Film. Participants will be served an egg and sausage casserole brunch at 11:00 am. The movie Sweet Inspirations starts at 11:45 am. The film follows a group of middle-aged Christian women that hopes to raise funds to thwart the foreclosure of a local women and children’s shelter. Cost: $2.00. Location: Hillsboro Nazarene Church, 453 South State Road 341. Reservation deadline: November 17th.
Note: As winter approaches, participants should contact the Young at Heart coordinator (765-793-7285) the night before an event to make sure it was not cancelled because of weather.
Partial funding provided by the Hillsboro Nazarene Church.