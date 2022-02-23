The Young at Heart Ministry of the Hillsboro Nazarene Church announces upcoming Saturday events. Unless otherwise noted, each event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (EST), and reservations may be made by calling the church at (765) 798-2350. Activities are open to all older adults in Fountain and neighboring counties, according to information from the group.
March 5, Heart Safety. Purdue Extension of Fountain County shares the basics of what to do in a heart-related emergency and provides tools necessary to help oneself or others in those situations. Participants purchase their own lunch. Dessert and Farmer’s Market party bingo are provided. Location: Agave Azul Mexican Restaurant, 833 Liberty Street, Covington. (Note: The restaurant opens at 11 a.m..) Reservation deadline: March 2.
March 12, Ethnic Cooking. Purdue University Extension of Benton and Warren counties helps participants prepare healthy ethnic recipes while learning about the designated host country. Lunch will feature foods from that country. This session focuses on Italy. An Easter craft follows lunch. There is a small cost. Location: Senior Apartments, 411 East Jackson, Attica. Reservation deadline: March 9.
March 26, Food and Film. A hot dog bar opens at 11 a.m.. The movie Where the Land Meets the Sky follows at 11:45 a.m. The film deals with a father-daughter restoration and their discovery of what it means to forgive. There is a small cost. Location: Hillsboro Nazarene Church, 453 South State Road 341. Reservation deadline: March 23.
Mark Your Calendar for upcoming events: April 2, Wallace; April 9, Hillsboro; April 23, Veedersburg; and April 30, Attica.
Partial funding is provided by the Hillsboro Nazarene Church.