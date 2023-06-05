The Young at Heart Ministry of the Hillsboro Nazarene Church announces upcoming Saturday events. Unless otherwise noted, each event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (EDT), and reservations may be made by calling the church at (765) 798-2350. Activities are open to all older adults in Fountain and neighboring counties, according to information from the group.
July 1, Independence Day Celebration. Activities include an all-American lunch of hot dogs, beans, chips and root beer floats, and entertainment. Cost: Free for veterans; $1 for other seniors. Reservation deadline: June 28. Location: Attica American Legion, 122 West Mill Street. Note: This event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
July 22, Bingo Bash. July is National Hot Dog Month and National Ice Cream Month, and the two hours of party bingo will feature prizes related to those themes. Cost: Participants purchase their own lunch. Cost for bingo is $1. Location: Highway 341 Café in Wallace. Reservation deadline: July 19. Note: This program is being held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
August 5, Celebrating the Native American Culture. August is American Indian Heritage Month, and Purdue Extension of Fountain County explores the history of Native Americans and their present- day culture. A taco lunch is being served. Following lunch, participants decorate clay pots with Native American designs and pot a plant native to the region. Cost: $3. Location: D’Arlier Cultural Center, Lower Level, 405 North Mill Street, Veedersburg. Note: Participants enter the lower level by using the walled ramp next to the library. Reservation deadline: August 2.
August 19, Embracing Your Age. The program features senior skin care tips for men and women (Valerie White at 11:00 a.m.), recipes for delicious and healthy desserts (Purdue Extension of Fountain County at 11:30 a.m.) and ways that spirituality can help navigate the aging process (Pastor Mark Ward-Bopp at 1 p.m.). An Italian beef sandwich lunch is served at Noon. Cost: $3 Location: Hillsboro Nazarene Church, 453 North State Road 341. Reservation deadline: August 16.
Partial funding provided by the Hillsboro Nazarene Church.