The Young at Heart Ministry of the Hillsboro Nazarene Church announces upcoming Saturday events. Unless otherwise noted, each event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (EDT), and reservations may be made by calling the church at (765) 798-2350. Activities are open to all older adults in Fountain and neighboring counties, according to information from the group.

July 1, Independence Day Celebration. Activities include an all-American lunch of hot dogs, beans, chips and root beer floats, and entertainment. Cost: Free for veterans; $1 for other seniors. Reservation deadline: June 28. Location: Attica American Legion, 122 West Mill Street. Note: This event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

