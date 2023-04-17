The Young at Heart Ministry of the Hillsboro Nazarene Church announces these upcoming Saturday events. Unless otherwise noted, each event is scheduled from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm (EDT), and reservations may be made by calling the church at (765) 798-2350. Activities are open to all older adults in Fountain and neighboring counties, according to information from the group.
May 6th, Poppin’ Spring Blossoms. Purdue Extension of Fountain County shares tips for growing seasonal flowers that can thrive both indoors and outside. Participants plant starter seed- to- bloom pots. Lunch features chicken enchilada/alfredo and a dessert bar. Activities conclude with entertainment by Don Baker. Cost: $3.00. Reservation deadline: May 1st. Location: Hillsboro Nazarene Church, 453 South State Road 341.
June 3rd, Little Known Tales from the Graveyard. Yvonne Clem, a gold pin master gardener and a graveyard keeper, shares information about traditions and little- known facts regarding burial grounds. Following a pizza lunch, participants play Farmer’s Market Pokeno. Cost: $3.00. Location: Covington Public Library (Lower Level), 622 Fifth Street. Reservation deadline: May 31st. Note: This program is being held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
June 10th, Candy Celebration. June is National Candy Month, and participants will make a sweet treat with Purdue Extension of Fountain County, and play Candy Party Bingo. Lunch features bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwiches with favorite summer side dishes. Cost: $3.00. Location: Hillsboro Nazarene Church, 453 South State Road 341. Reservation deadline: June 7th.
Partial funding provided by the Hillsboro Nazarene Church.