The Young at Heart Ministry of the Hillsboro Nazarene Church announces these upcoming Saturday events. Unless otherwise noted, each event is scheduled from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm (EDT), and reservations may be made by calling the church at (765) 798-2350. Activities are open to all older adults in Fountain and neighboring counties, according to information from the group.

May 6th, Poppin’ Spring Blossoms. Purdue Extension of Fountain County shares tips for growing seasonal flowers that can thrive both indoors and outside. Participants plant starter seed- to- bloom pots. Lunch features chicken enchilada/alfredo and a dessert bar. Activities conclude with entertainment by Don Baker. Cost: $3.00. Reservation deadline: May 1st. Location: Hillsboro Nazarene Church, 453 South State Road 341.

