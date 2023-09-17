The Young at Heart Ministry of the Hillsboro Nazarene Church announces these upcoming Saturday events in October. Unless otherwise noted, each event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (EDT), and reservations may be made by calling the church at (765) 798-2350. Activities are open to all older adults in Fountain and neighboring counties, according to information from the group.
Oct. 7 will be Apple Feast and Fall Fest. Purdue Extension of Fountain County conducts pumpkin carving/decorating activities. Lunch features cheddar and apple grilled cheese sandwiches, and apple cider floats. The event concludes with Everything Apple party bingo. Cost: $3. Location: Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, 453 North State Road 341. Reservation deadline: Sept. 29.
Oct. 28 will be Holiday Sweets. Participants learn tips and recipes for brightening their dessert tables. Debbie Hale, bakery manager at Covington County Market, is the program presenter. Following a bratwurst sandwich lunch, participants play Holiday Themed party bingo. Cost: $3. Location: Covington Church of the Nazarene, 1203 Washington Street. Reservation deadline: Oct. 24.
Partial funding provided by the Hillsboro Nazarene Church.