The Young at Heart Ministry of the Hillsboro Nazarene Church announces these upcoming Saturday events. Unless otherwise noted, each event is scheduled from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm (EDT), and reservations may be made by calling the church at (765) 798-2350. Activities are open to all older adults in Fountain and neighboring counties.
June 4th, Little Known Tales from the Graveyard. Yvonne Clem, a gold pin master gardener and a graveyard keeper, shares information about traditions and little- known facts regarding burial grounds. Following a salad bar lunch, participants play Dairy Party Bingo in observance of National Dairy Month. Cost: $3.00. Location: Quigle-Palin Community Center, 108 Washington Street, Newtown. Reservation deadline: June 1st.
June 11th, Food and Film. This month’s selection is Walking with Herb. In it, one man discovers how the impossible can become possible through faith, family and second chances --- and with the help of God’s motorcycle-riding messenger. A breakfast brunch is served at 11:00 am. The movie begins at Noon. Cost: $2.00. Location: Hillsboro Nazarene Church, 453 South State Road 341. Reservation deadline: June 8th.
June 25th, Alphabet Soup: The A, B, C and D’s of Medicare. Judy Gainey, a volunteer in the Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP), explains these components of Medicare and the help available from SHIP. Following a picnic lunch, participants play Chocolate Paradise Party Bingo. Cost: $3.00. Location: Senior Apartments, 411 East Jackson Street, Attica. Reservation deadline: June 22nd.
