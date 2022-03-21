The Young at Heart Ministry of the Hillsboro Nazarene Church announces these upcoming Saturday events. Unless otherwise noted, each event is scheduled from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm (EDT), and reservations may be made by calling the church at (765) 798-2350. Activities are open to all older adults in Fountain and neighboring counties, according to information provided by the group.
April 2nd, Going Back in Time. Participants visit the Wallace Model T Garage and learn about the vintage cars. Weather permitting, rides will be available. Lunch at the Highway 341 Country Café follows, and an Easter treat concludes the event. Cost: Participants purchase their own lunch. Location: The Model T Garage is located across from the café on Highway 341. (Note: Activities begin in the garage at 10:45 am and conclude in the café at 1:00 pm.) Reservation deadline: March 30th.
April 9th, Do you ever wonder about … the duties of a circuit court judge? The Honorable Stephanie S. Campbell, presiding judge of the 61st Judicial Circuit Court in Fountain County, will address this topic and related issues. Following a lasagna lunch, participants play Pokeno. Cost: $3.00. Location: Hillsboro Nazarene Church, 453 South State Road 341. Reservation deadline: April 6th.
April 23rd, Spring Fling. Purdue Extension of Fountain County helps participants create fairy gardens. Participants are asked to bring a medium-size plastic container. Other supplies will be furnished. Following a sub-sandwich lunch, participants play Think Spring party bingo. Cost: $3.00. Location: New meeting room at the Fountain County Fairgrounds, 476 U.S. Highway 136, Veedersburg. Note: The reservation deadline is Monday, April 18th.
April 30th, Veterans’ Appreciation Lunch. The Attica High School Band entertains at 11:15 am. A meatball sandwich lunch follows. Cost: Veterans eat for free. Cost for other seniors is $1.00. Location: American Legion Post 52, 122 West Mill Street, Attica. Reservation deadline: April 27th.
May 7th, Older Americans Month Celebration. Festivities include a performance by the Fountain Central Junior-Senior High School band at 11:00 am, blood pressure checks, informational tables and a picnic lunch. Persons of all ages are invited to join the celebration. Cost: Free will offering. Location: Hillsboro Nazarene Church, 453 South State Road 341. To facilitate planning, reservations are encouraged by May 3rd. Note: This event is scheduled from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.
Partial funding provided by the Hillsboro Nazarene Church.