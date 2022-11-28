A winter weekend lunch program for older adults in Covington is set to begin next month, according to information provided.
Partially funded by the Covington Community Foundation and the Hillsboro Nazarene Church, the program will provide access to two nutritious and affordable general diet meals each weekend Jan. 7 through March 25. The cold lunches will include a meat sandwich, salad, fruit, dessert and milk. Participant cost will be $1 per meal.
The program will be available to Covington residents age 60 and older and to their spouses.
Disabled individuals under age 60 who reside in housing facilities occupied primarily by the elderly or who reside at home with an older individual may also participate in the program.
Participation is not based on income.
Meal delivery will be available within the Covington city limits. Covington seniors who live outside the city limits can arrange for meal pick-up.
Weekly meal reservations will be required no later than Wednesday of each week.
Reservations for the first meals must be made by Jan. 4 by calling either the Hillsboro Nazarene Church, (765) 798-2350, or the meal program coordinator in Covington at (765) 793-7285. Callers need to provide their name, address and a contact phone number.
Questions about the weekend meals program may be directed to Pastor Greg McDonald at the church.