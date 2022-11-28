A winter weekend lunch program for older adults in Covington is set to begin next month, according to information provided.

Partially funded by the Covington Community Foundation and the Hillsboro Nazarene Church, the program will provide access to two nutritious and affordable general diet meals each weekend Jan. 7 through March 25. The cold lunches will include a meat sandwich, salad, fruit, dessert and milk. Participant cost will be $1 per meal.

