A winter weekend lunch program for older adults in Covington is set to begin next month, according to information provided.
Partially funded by the Covington Community Foundation and the Hillsboro Nazarene Church, the program will provide access to two nutritious and affordable general diet meals each weekend Jan. 8 through March 26. The cold lunches will include a meat sandwich, salad, fruit, dessert and milk. There will be a small participant fee per meal.
The program will be available to Covington residents age 60 and older and to their spouses.
Disabled individuals under age 60 who reside in housing facilities occupied primarily by the elderly or who reside at home with an older individual may also participate in the program.
Meal delivery will be available within the Covington city limits. Covington seniors who live outside the city limits can arrange for meal pick-up.
Weekly meal reservations will be required. Reservations for the first meals can be made between Jan. 3-5 by calling either the Hillsboro Nazarene Church, (765) 798-2350, or the meal program coordinator in Covington at (765) 793-7285. Callers need to provide their name, address and a contact phone number.
Questions about the weekend meals program may be directed to Pastor Greg McDonald at the church.