A Carts for Colton Golf Cart Parade was on Friday, September 30 in conjunction with the Covington High School Homecoming Parade. Colton Wright, who passed away in December 2021, was a 2016 Covington High School graduate.
The winners of the decorated golf carts have been announced and include:
3rd Place - Sandy Hegg of Covington
2nd Place - Ann Lober-Nettles of Covington
1st Place - Allen & Amanda Strawser (& family) of Covington
Thirteen gold carts participated.
The winners received a handmade trophy made by Colton’s uncle Kevin Smith of Peoria, Illinois. Awards were handed out by Colton’s family at the Colton Wright Memorial Picnic Table at the Covington City Park.
Colton’s mother, Amy Thompson, helped facilitate the parade with assistance from Jennifer Wright, Jerry Pope and the CHS National Honor Society.
Halloween themed was 3rd place - pictured with Sandy Hegg is Cassandra Smith, Colton’s aunt
Balloon themed was 2nd place- pictured with Ann Lober-Nettles is Clayton Wright, Colton’s brother
Trojan Horse themed was 1st place-pictured with the Strawser Family is Kevin Smith, Colton’s uncle