ROMEOVILLE, ILLINOIS — Patrick Hennessey of Williamsport was among the more than 1,400 students honored on the Lewis University Dean's List for the 2022 Spring Semester, according to information from the school.
Hennessey is studying radio-TV broadcasting in the College of Humanities Fine Arts Comm at Lewis University.
To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 and with no "D" or "F" grades.
