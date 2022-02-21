ROMEOVILLE, ILLINOIS — Patrick Hennessey of Williamsport, Indiana, was recently honored by Lewis University, according to information from the university. Hennessey is studying radio-TV broadcasting at Lewis University and made the 2021 fall dean’s list.
About 1,400 students were honored on the Lewis University dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester. To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 and with no “D” or “F” grades.
Lewis University is a Catholic university offering undergraduate and graduate programs to 6,200 students and it is sponsored by the De La Salle Christian Brothers. Visit www.lewisu.edu for further information.