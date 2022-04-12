The Warren County Foundation has planned wildflower walks. One will be 1 p.m. April 14 and the other will be 10 a.m. April 23. the walks will be at Fleming Woods County Park in West Lebanon.
Kent Walkers, Ph.D., will provide a tour through the park. Each season different plants flourish. Those who participate will learn about spring wildflowers as they tour the park.
Those attending are asked to wear appropriate shoes for walking through the park.
People will have the opportunity to see the 1.6 miles of trails, the pavilion, foot bridges, benches, picnic tables, fire pits, charcoal grills and 21 tree identification signs.