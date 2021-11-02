Your doctor may have used the term “prediabetes” in an office visit, or you may have heard a friend or family member use the term. In simple terms, having prediabetes means your blood sugar levels are higher than normal but the levels are not high enough for you to be diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About one in three people has prediabetes. Additionally, about 84% of people with prediabetes do not know they have prediabetes.
Could you have prediabetes? In general, people who are overweight, 45 or older, have a family member (parent, sibling) with Type 2 diabetes and/or are physically inactive face a greater risk. Women who have had gestational diabetes (diabetes during pregnancy) also are at a greater risk.
So what can you do?
Purdue Extension will be offering a virtual 4 week class, Dining with Diabetes. Join us on Thursdays January 13, 20, & 27 and February 3 6:30-8:30pm EST via Zoom. You will learn to cook for better health, manage portions, and meal plan. You will receive diabetes friendly recipes to get you started.
Registration deadline is January 6, 2022. There is a fee. Payment is due upon registration. Register online at https://cvent.me/OmLP7x or contact local Extension office for questions. 765-762-3231 or kmuller@purdue.edu.
Check with your healthcare provider for more information about diabetes. November is Diabetes Awareness Month, find more information at www.cdc.gov/diabetes/basics/prediabetes.html
