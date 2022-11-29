Western Indiana Community Foundation year-end grants total $𝟓𝟕,𝟐𝟏𝟏.
Western Indiana Community Foundation is pleased to announce a total of $57,211 in year-end grants to benefit the citizens of Fountain County.
Chief Executive Officer Dale White provided the list, which includes:
$𝟐𝟐,𝟓𝟎𝟎 to Veedersburg Food Pantry, Covington Food Pantry, and A.S.K. (Area Sharing Kindness) to provide food and supplies for distribution to Fountain County citizens in need.
$3,𝟎𝟎𝟎 to the Attica Fire Department for partial costs for the purchase of a drone (unmanned aerial vehicle) to assist in finding Alzheimer’s patients, children who have wandered away from home, brush fire searches/detection, and citizens who are attempting to evade law enforcement.
$𝟏,𝟖𝟑𝟓 annual grant distribution to Gideons International
$𝟏,𝟎𝟎𝟎 to the City of Covington for the annual winter coat drive serving nearly 400 children and adults
$𝟏,𝟓𝟎𝟎 to Valley Oaks Health for non-residential domestic violence prevention activities and services to victims of abuse (Beyond the Violence Program).
$𝟑,𝟎𝟎𝟎 to the Attica Elementary School for accelerated reading incentives for students in grades K-5.
$𝟓,𝟎𝟎𝟎 to the Rockfield Cemetery Association for new driveways entering and exiting the cemetery.
$𝟏𝟎,𝟎𝟎𝟎 to the Covington Community Center (formerly Friendship Circle Center) for parking lot paving. The Center provides a thrift store, crafts, low-key exercise, and a variety of other social, emotional and physical activities for older adults.
$𝟒,𝟐𝟔𝟎 to Attica High School for the Music/Drama Dept. to take a field trip to the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago to watch a professional performance of The Lion King.
$𝟓𝟎𝟎 to the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene to provide weekend winter lunches for Covington area senior citizens. $𝟐𝟎𝟎 to Attica Main Street for the lighted Christmas parade.
$𝟏,𝟒𝟏𝟔 to Attica Elementary School to provide clothing and accessories for children in need.
Western Indiana Community Foundation is a not-for-profit public charity established in 1991 to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to improve all of Fountain County.