(Covington, IN) – Luke Foxworthy has been named the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship in Fountain County. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership. Luke is the 42nd Fountain County recipient of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.
Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars may also participate in the Lilly Scholars Network (LSN), which connects scholars with resources and opportunities to be active leaders on their campuses and in their communities. Both the scholarship program and LSN are supported by grants from Lilly Endowment to Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) and Indiana Humanities.
Mr. Foxworthy, of Fountain Central High School, has plans to attend Purdue University and pursue a career in aviation with a professional flight degree. Luke ranks 3rd in his graduating class with a 3.929 GPA. He is the son of Josh and Rachel Foxworthy of Hillsboro.
Luke has been involved in numerous clubs, organizations and sporting activities as he pursued his high school education including; football, basketball, baseball, 4-H, National Honor Society, Spanish Club, Future Farmer’s of America, and others.
One of Mr. Foxworthy’s references wrote, “Luke has worked for us for four summers and has been one of the best summer employees that we have had. He is able to listen and follow directions, those skill allows us to trust him to work by himself and get a job completed correctly. His ability to do that is very valuable to us. Luke has the ability to look over a situation and determine the best way to get the job done. Sometimes these jobs are not glamorous and involve a lot of manual labor, Luke has no problem working hard to get the job done. He is on time and trustworthy. Luke has been able to let us know his schedule and he works to get his hours in here at the farm along with excelling in multiple sports and student activities. Luke has an excellent attitude and is enjoyable to work with. These skills along with his work ethic and attitude makes Luke a great employee and a person we value. I am confident that Luke will do well in college and in anything he sets his mind to.”
Twenty-eight Fountain County students applied for this year’s Lilly Scholarship. The first phase of the selection process included the high school faculty of each school recommending up to six applicants from their school to be considered by the local scholarship committee representing the same school district.
The second phase included each scholarship committee reviewing the applications and interviewing each applicant. Two nominees from each school are selected based on consensus.
The third phase of the selection process included each of the two nominees from each school being interviewed by the scholarship committees representing the two other school districts. Each committee member independently scores each applicant in six categories including academic performance, school activities and work, volunteerism, financial need, letters of reference and a personal interview with each committee member.
Following the final scoring, finalists were forwarded to Independent Colleges of Indiana, Inc. (ICI) for final selection of the Western Indiana Community Foundation’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipient.
Lilly Endowment created the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program for the 1998-1999 school year and has supported the program every year since with tuition grants totaling in excess of $486 million. More than 5,000 Indiana students have received the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship since the program’s inception.
The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are: 1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
Western Indiana Community Foundation, established in 1990, is a nonprofit, tax-exempt philanthropic organization that founded as Western Indian’s partner, resource, and steward in philanthropy. The Foundation manages $32 million in charitable assets and administers over 315 charitable funds - each of which supports the unique charitable intent of the donor who established the fund. Annually, the Foundation awards nearly $1.2 million dollars in grants and scholarships to support Fountain County communities and is a National Standards certified community Foundation.
Lilly Endowment, Inc. is an Indianapolis-based private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly Sr. and his sons Eli and J.K. Jr. through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. Although the gifts of stock remain a financial bedrock of the Endowment, it is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with the founders’ wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion. The Endowment funds significant programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion. However, it maintains a special commitment to its founders’ hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.
Since 1997, Independent Colleges of Indiana has administered the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program statewide with funding provided by Lilly Endowment. Founded in 1948, ICI serves as the collective voice for the state’s 29 private, nonprofit colleges and universities. ICI institutions employ over 22,000 Hoosiers and generate a total local economic impact of over $5 billion annually. Students at ICI colleges have Indiana’s highest four-year, on-time graduation rates, and ICI institutions produce 30 percent of Indiana’s bachelor’s degrees while enrolling 20 percent of its undergraduates.