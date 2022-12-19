FOXWORTHY

(Covington, IN) – Luke Foxworthy has been named the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship in Fountain County. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership. Luke is the 42nd Fountain County recipient of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.

 Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars may also participate in the Lilly Scholars Network (LSN), which connects scholars with resources and opportunities to be active leaders on their campuses and in their communities. Both the scholarship program and LSN are supported by grants from Lilly Endowment to Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) and Indiana Humanities.

