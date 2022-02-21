CEDARVILLE, OHIO — The following students were named to the dean’s list at Cedarville University for Fall 2021, according to information from the university. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Those students are: Brennan Berry of West Lafayette, majoring in worship and Maria Smith of West Lafayette, majoring in mechanical engineering
Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,715 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study. It was founded in 1887. For more information about Cedarville University, visit www.cedarville.edu.