The West Central Indiana Master Naturalist Workshop starts Aug. 26 and will continue for a total of eight evening classes, from 6-9 p.m., on most Thursdays through Oct 21, according to information from the program.
The Indiana Master Naturalist program is sponsored by Indiana Resource Conservation & Development Councils, Indiana Soil & Water Conservation Districts, Purdue Cooperative Extension Service, and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources with the mission to bring together natural resources specialists with adult learners to foster an understanding of Indiana’s plants, water, soils and wildlife, and promote volunteer service within the State of Indiana.
For more information about the Indiana Master Naturalist program see www.in.gov/dnr/parklake/6321.htm .
The West Central IMN Workshop will rotate between Parke (Turkey Run State Park) and Vermillion Counties. Classes include: Learning to Identify Wildflowers, The Hidden Fauna that Trees Keep, Watersheds & Water Quality, Geology & Soils of Indiana, Trees of Indiana: Starring the Oaks, Birding Indiana: Starring Wabash River Bald Eagles, Planetarium Program, Introduction to Interpretation, and Meeting Juliette Strauss & Gene Stratton-Porter. Field trips associated with these classes are to the following: Forest Glen Nature Preserve, Little Vermilion River, Rocky Hollow-Falls Canyon Nature Preserve, and Cayuga Park.
Presenters include Susan Biggs Warner (Vermilion County (IL) Conservation District), Dr. Jim Nardi (University of Illinois), Daniel Welage (Vermillion/Parke County SWCD), Aaron Douglass (Turkey Run State Park), Alan Bruner (Friends of Turkey Run & Shades State Parks), Mike Lunsford (Writer & Photographer), and Phil Cox (Purdue Extension).
This course is open to all adults that have an interest and would like to learn more about Indiana’s natural resources. There is a registration fee and a discount for couples, which covers the costs of all books, materials, and other fees. However, the Turkey Run State Park entry fee (or 2021 State Park Pass) is required for the classes (4) held there. The number of participants is limited and will be taken on a first-come first-served basis. The deadline for registration is August 18. A detailed schedule and registration form can be found on the Vermillion County Extension webpage at www.ag.purdue.edu/counties/vermillion . If you have questions or you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program contact Vermillion County Extension Educator, Phil Cox at 765-492-5330 or cox119@purdue.edu. Purdue University is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution.