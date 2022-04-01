The Watseka Public Library's Spring Reading Challenge "Growing Readers of All Ages" continues. Patrons will have the opportunity to log their reading, win prizes and grow their habit of reading this spring. Having a library card is not required to participate in this challenge. Sign-up today and come claim a registration reward at the library.
Tuesday, April 12th we will have Preschool Story Time: Chicks & Ducks at 10:00AM.
The week of April 18th we will have a Children's Drop-in/Take Home Craft: Plastic Egg Parachute.
Tuesday, April 19th we will have Preschool Story Time: April Showers at 10:00AM.
Saturday, April 23rd we will have a Family Fun day with the theme of pots, plants, and seeds! Activities for all ages will be held from 9:30AM - 12:00PM.