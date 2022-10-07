First Financial Bank will join the global call to action for World Food Day 2022 by launching a local food drive at its financial center in Williamsport, according to information from the bank. Nonperishable food items can be dropped off at all First Financial locations in the region during normal business hours from Oct. 11-21.

“Food insecurity is an issue for people worldwide, and the problem became more severe because of the pandemic,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank. “First Financial and our associates are eager to begin this local food drive and help our neighbors who do not have enough to eat.”

