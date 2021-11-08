The Maranatha Symphonic Band of Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown, Wisconsin, will present a concert at Waterman Baptist Church in Lodi. The concert will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 15, according to information provided.
The band, under the direction of Dr. David Brown, is a group of approximately forty that performs a broad selection of band literature, including sacred and secular classics.
The band performs at campus events and several chapels for the entire Maranatha community, including patriotic Religious Liberty Day chapel, a popular Christmas chapel, and a worshipful and moving Good Friday Chapel in the spring. The band also tours, performing 12-15 concerts in schools and churches across the nation each year.
Pastor John Goldfuss invites the public to attend this special concert. Nursery facilities will be provided for children under age three. Waterman Baptist Church is located at 8560 W State Road 234 in Lodi, three miles east of Cayuga, IN, or 8 miles west of Kingman, IN.