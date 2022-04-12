The Warren County Community Foundation started Brackets to Benefit Others in 2018.
Each year, schools and churches have competed in a bracket style format over a three to four week period with the team from each pairing who donated the most items advancing to the next round, according to information provided.
This year, the items needed most by A Better Way Food Co-Op were canned vegetables, helper meals, pasta sauce, canned pasta, macaroni and cheese, soup, and canned meat. In total, 6,613 items were donated by the teams.
Pine Village Elementary School was the ultimate champion, winning their third consecutive year.
This year's teams were Seeger Jr. High and High School, Warren Central Elementary, Williamsport Elementary, Pine Village Elementary, Armstrong Chapel, Locust Grove Community Center, Tab Church of Christ, Pine Village Bible Church, Williamsport Christian Church, Trinity Presbyterian Church, West Lebanon Nazarene, Hickman Heights Christian Church, and West Lebanon Christian Church.