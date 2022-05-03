On April 29 the Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) took trees to all the third grade students for Williamsport, Warren Central, and Pine Village Grade Schools. Earth Team Volunteers: Roger Sparenberg (board member-supervisor) handed out trees for Pine Village Grade School to Mrs. Emerson’s class, according to information from the district.
Barb Taylor, Elle Fowler, and Rachel Taylor Day (wife and daughters of David Taylor-board member-supervisor) helped at Warren Central Grade School along with Julie Clark-District Administrator for Warren County SWCD with Mrs. Bartlett’s and Mrs. Wheeler’s classes.
Julie Clark presented the trees to Miss Czajka’s third grade class where it was pajama day.
All the classes were so excited to have new trees to plant in our community, according to information from Clark. “They were really excited to learn more about the usefulness of trees in our soil and water as well as the health benefits of trees. They learned what trees do for our environment as a whole. The trees were purchased from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources in Vallonia, Indiana Tree Nursery.”