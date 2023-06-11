Miss Warren County 2022 Meghan Beyer is offering one person the chance to be crowned Princess or Prince for a Day, according to information provided.
The winner will be chosen at random during the intermission of the 2023 Miss Warren County Queen Contest at 7:30 p.m. June 19.
The winner will assist the 2023 Miss arena County Queen and Court with their duties one day of the Warren County Fair, and receive a crown, sash and prizes.
Every $10 donation earns a chance for the title. All proceeds will help support the Miss Warren County Scholarship and Program.
Multiple entries may be purchased for each individual. Entries are now being accepted. Cash payments can be taken anytime by contacting a committee member and will also be available at the door the day of the 2023 queen contest.
For more information please contact Meghan Beyer.