The Warren County Community Foundation is hosting a street fair from 2-6 p.m. July 23 on Monroe Street in Downtown Williamsport. This is the third street fair the Ffundation has hosted, and the first one since the pandemic. This is am opportunity for local organizations, non-profit, local businesses, craft vendors, and artists to display their products and get information to the community about their organization, according to information from the foundation. In all, there have been 36 vendors sign up for booths. “We are very pleased with the number of people signing up for booths for the Street Fair. We host this event as a way to highlight local organizations and business owners. We really hope everyone will come out even for just a little while to take a look at all the booths “ said Michele Stucky, WCCF director.
The Warren County Community Foundation is hosting a Talent Show at 4 p.m. July 17 at the Warren County Amphitheater at the Williamsport-Washington Township Public Library/Learning Center.
The foundation is still looking for more acts to perform. It is free to enter and all ages and talents are welcome. It can be a solo act or a duet, trio, or group of any size. It can be singing, dancing, playing an instrument, magic tricks, juggling, family friendly comedy act, or any other variety act. Contact the Community Foundation at 765-764-1501 to sign up or send a Facebook message.
The Warren County Community Foundation is hosting a Magic at the Amphitheater event at 6 p.m. July 22 at the Warren County Amphitheater at the Williamsport-Washington Township Public Library/Learning Center. Rusty Ammerman will perform his Dimension of Illusion Act. This is a free event and fun for the whole family.