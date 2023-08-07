The Warren County 4-H Program is proud to announce its third successful year of funding for the Warren County 4-H Endowment. At this year’s Warren County 4-H Fair the endowment received a total of $7,900 through the generous support of many families, individuals, and businesses. This endowment was started in 2021 and all the proceeds will go directly to the Warren County 4-H program, according to information provided.
Funding for 4-H programming is not something to be taken for granted. Governmental funding alone cannot be counted on to keep pace with the needs of the program to innovate and adapt. Budgetary cutbacks have already restricted 4-H programming in other states like Illinois, where currently one educator is required to serve three counties. This endowment will help strengthen the local 4-H program and may help to secure a dedicated 4-H Youth Educator in Warren County. Over time, as our endowment grows, the money could be used to support more youth programming and scholarships. Properly managed, this endowment will provide funding to Warren County 4-H in perpetuity.